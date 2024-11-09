Albany Volleyball Falls in State Semifinals

Top seeded Albany lost to 4th seeded Southwest Christian 3 sets to none Friday in the Class 2-A State Tournament semifinals at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Scores were 12-25, 18-25, 17-25.

Albany was led by Ellery Ehresmann with 17 set assists, 14/14 serving, 1 ace serve, 3 digs, 1 kill, Hannah Klein with 10 kills, 4/7 serving, 3 ace blocks, 6 digs, Kelsey Lobitz 4 kills, 5/6 serving, 1 dig, 1 ace block, Kiley Lange 3 kills, 7/7 serving, 2 digs, Brynn Panek 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace block, 5/6 serving.

Albany falls to 29-3 on the season and will play in the Third place match at the MN State Volleyball Tournament today at 1:00pm.

Annandale won 3 sets to 1 over New London-Spicer in the Class AA State consolation semifinals Friday. The Cardinals play St. Croix Lutheran Academy at 10:30 a.m. this morning for the consolation championship.