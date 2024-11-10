Albany Volleyball Captures 3rd at State

Albany Volleyball Captures 3rd at State

Albany Volleyball (photo - Jim Maurice)

Albany defeated Chatfield 3 sets to none in the 3rd place game at the Class 2-A State Tournament Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.  Scores were 25-14, 25-22, 25-20.

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app

Hannah Klein led Albany with 20 kills and Ellery Ehresmann had 34 set assist for the Huskies.  Albany finishes the season with a 30-3 record.

St. Croix Lutheran defeated Annandale 3 sets to 1 to capture the consolation championship.  Hawley won the State Championship 3 sets to 1 over Southwest Christian.

 

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures

Filed Under: Albany
Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports