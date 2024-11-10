Albany Volleyball Captures 3rd at State

Albany defeated Chatfield 3 sets to none in the 3rd place game at the Class 2-A State Tournament Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Scores were 25-14, 25-22, 25-20.

Get our free mobile app

Hannah Klein led Albany with 20 kills and Ellery Ehresmann had 34 set assist for the Huskies. Albany finishes the season with a 30-3 record.

St. Croix Lutheran defeated Annandale 3 sets to 1 to capture the consolation championship. Hawley won the State Championship 3 sets to 1 over Southwest Christian.