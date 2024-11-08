Albany V-Ball Advances to State Semifinals; Annandale Falls

Albany defeated New London-Spicer Wednesday 3 sets to 1 to advance to the Class 2-A State Tournament Semifinals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Scores were 25-12, 24-26, 29-27, 26-24.

Albany was led by Ellery Ehresmann 61 set assists, 2 kills, 20/21 serving, 7 digs, Hannah Klein 33 kills, 11/11 serving, 2 ace blocks, 13 digs, 2 set assists, Kelsey Lobitz 15 kills, 13/13 serving, 2 ace serves, 1 ace block, 3 digs, Brynn Panek 10 kills, 18/19 serving, 1 ace serve, 1 ace block, 4 digs, and Kiley Lange 9 kills, 1 dig, 1/1 serving, 1 set assist.

Albany improves to 29-2 and will play 4th seeded Southwest Christian at 5 p.m. Friday night. Southwest Christian defeated Annandale 3 sets to none Wednesday. Chatfield will play Hawley at 7 p.m. in the other Class 2-A Semifinal tonight. The State Championship match is set for Saturday at 3 p.m.