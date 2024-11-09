Albany Football Advances to State Semifinals After Close Win

Albany Football Advances to State Semifinals After Close Win

Albany Football 2024 (photo courtesy of Michael Ellingson)

Albany edged Fergus Falls 28-27 Friday night in the Class 3-A State Tournament quarterfinals at Alexandria High School.

Albany improves to 11-0 and will play an opponent yet to be determined Saturday November 16 at 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.  The other quarterfinals games in Class 3-A will be played today.

Pequot Lakes vs. Annandale, 7 p.m. at ROCORI High School
Dassel-Cokato vs. Fairmont, 3 p.m. at Minneapolis Washburn High School
Stewartville vs. Holy Family Catholic, 12 p.m. at Totino-Grace High School

 

