Albany Football Advances to State Semifinals After Close Win

Albany edged Fergus Falls 28-27 Friday night in the Class 3-A State Tournament quarterfinals at Alexandria High School.

Albany improves to 11-0 and will play an opponent yet to be determined Saturday November 16 at 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. The other quarterfinals games in Class 3-A will be played today.

Pequot Lakes vs. Annandale, 7 p.m. at ROCORI High School

Dassel-Cokato vs. Fairmont, 3 p.m. at Minneapolis Washburn High School

Stewartville vs. Holy Family Catholic, 12 p.m. at Totino-Grace High School