Albany Has Sights Set on a Volleyball State Title

Albany vs. Sauk Centre (photo - Jim Maurice)

The 28-2 Albany Huskies play New London-Spicer in the Class 2-A State Tournament quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.   Albany is the #1 seed while New London-Spicer is seeded #8.  Albany Head Coach Brian Hines joined me on WJON.  He says the team accomplished this through a lot of hard work and desire to make a trip to the Xcel Energy Center.  Albany lost to Pequot Lakes in the section final last season.

Albany Volleyball (photo - Jim Maurice)
Albany is led this season by Hannah Klein with 386 kills, Brynn Panek has 227 kills and Kelsey Lobitz has 218 kills.  Ellery Ehresman leads the team with 906 assists. Hines gives setter, Ehresman credit for spreading the ball around the quality hitter Albany has.  He says it is tough for the defense to focus on one hitter.

Hines says they are familiar with New London-Spicer having played and beating them earlier this season.  He says the Wildcats are playing well and blocking ability and quality outside hitters.  Hines indicates "They'll be a tough team to tackle but we're excited about the opportunity".

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Brian Hines, it is available below.

 

Albany Roster:

NumberNamePositionHeightYear
2EHRESMANN, ELLERYS5'612
3VAN HEEL, LILLIANS5'611
4LEMM, OLIVIAMH5'912
5WOLF, HANNAHDS5'512
6BORSTAD, ELLAMH5'912
7KLEMAN, AUDREYDS5'511
8KLEIN, HANNAHOH6'12
10PANEK, BRYNNMH5'1011
11LOBITZ, KELSEYRH5'1111
12HINES, AVADS5'812
13LANGE, KILEYOH5'911
14SAND, ELLYANAMH/RH5'1012
15STANGLER, JAELYNRH5'1011
16REIS, ADDISONDS5'712
17DINGMANN, JOSIEOH5'1011
18BRICKWEG, KATELYNOH5'810
1/L20LAUER, PAIGEDS/LIB5'712
9/L19SCHIFFLER, ANNADS/LIB5'712

 

