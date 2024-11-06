Albany Has Sights Set on a Volleyball State Title

The 28-2 Albany Huskies play New London-Spicer in the Class 2-A State Tournament quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. Albany is the #1 seed while New London-Spicer is seeded #8. Albany Head Coach Brian Hines joined me on WJON. He says the team accomplished this through a lot of hard work and desire to make a trip to the Xcel Energy Center. Albany lost to Pequot Lakes in the section final last season.

Albany is led this season by Hannah Klein with 386 kills, Brynn Panek has 227 kills and Kelsey Lobitz has 218 kills. Ellery Ehresman leads the team with 906 assists. Hines gives setter, Ehresman credit for spreading the ball around the quality hitter Albany has. He says it is tough for the defense to focus on one hitter.

Hines says they are familiar with New London-Spicer having played and beating them earlier this season. He says the Wildcats are playing well and blocking ability and quality outside hitters. Hines indicates "They'll be a tough team to tackle but we're excited about the opportunity".

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Brian Hines, it is available below.

Albany Roster:

Number Name Position Height Year 2 EHRESMANN, ELLERY S 5'6 12 3 VAN HEEL, LILLIAN S 5'6 11 4 LEMM, OLIVIA MH 5'9 12 5 WOLF, HANNAH DS 5'5 12 6 BORSTAD, ELLA MH 5'9 12 7 KLEMAN, AUDREY DS 5'5 11 8 KLEIN, HANNAH OH 6' 12 10 PANEK, BRYNN MH 5'10 11 11 LOBITZ, KELSEY RH 5'11 11 12 HINES, AVA DS 5'8 12 13 LANGE, KILEY OH 5'9 11 14 SAND, ELLYANA MH/RH 5'10 12 15 STANGLER, JAELYN RH 5'10 11 16 REIS, ADDISON DS 5'7 12 17 DINGMANN, JOSIE OH 5'10 11 18 BRICKWEG, KATELYN OH 5'8 10 1/L20 LAUER, PAIGE DS/LIB 5'7 12 9/L19 SCHIFFLER, ANNA DS/LIB 5'7 12