The boys and girls state golf tournaments in all 3 classes wrapped up Wednesday. Izzie Van Beck of Melrose finished in 6th place in the Girls Class AA individual competition with a 2-round total of 158. Albany 8th grader Katelyn Hoff finished 18th with a total of 164. Two round totals for other area golfers include; Imagine Hines of Little Falls with a 167, Pierz' Whitney Leblanc shot a 176, Annandale's Isabelle Dingmann shot 184 and Annandale's Bailey Broich shot 185.

Class AA Boys Team

In Class AA boys at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, Cathedral's team finished in 8th place out of 8 teams. They had a 2-round total of 640. Detroit Lakes won the team competition with a 2-round total of 586.

Class AA Boys Individual Results

Individually in the Class AA boys tournament, Gavin Dahle of Annandale finished 25th with a total of 152, Nathan Schuver of Cathedral and Blake Silbernick of Albany finished 29th with a total of 153. Others area finishers include: Drew Lehner of Albany (156), Caden Sand of Albany (158), Luke Herker of Cathedral (160), Brady Andvik of Cathedral (164), Griffin Sturm of Cathedral (166), Bo Schmidt of Cathedral (169), and Noelan Beste of Cathedral (169).

Class 3-A Girls Individual Results

In the Class 3-A girls tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, Sartell-St. Stephen's Gwen Latunski finished 20th with a 2-round total of 159. Becker's Layla Mathews finished 56th with a total of 172 and Sara Balmori of the St. Cloud Crush shot a 174 and finished 61st.