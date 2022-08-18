Albany defeated Eau Claire, Wisconsin 3-2 Wednesday night to finish 2-2 in pool play games at the 15U Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg/Stafford, Virginia.

Get our free mobile app

Albany finished 4th in the American League pool due to losing a tie-break against Hamilton, New Jersey. Hamilton beat Albany head to head.

Albany will play Friday at 12 p.m. (Central Time) against the winner of today's matchup between Stafford, Virginia and Sylacauga, Alabama.