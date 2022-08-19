Albany Baseball Stays Alive in Babe Ruth World Series

The Albany baseball team defeated host team, Stafford, Virginia 4-1 in bracket play Friday at the 15U Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg/Stafford, Virginia.

Albany finished 2-2 in pool play and the win over Stafford is the 2nd time they have beaten them.

Get our free mobile app

Albany will play Sandy, Oregon at 9 a.m. (Central Time) Saturday in the Iron Man bracket which consists of the teams that did not qualify for the World Series bracket. Saturday's game will be the final game for Albany at this event.