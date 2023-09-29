6 SCSU Volleyball Hosting #1 Wayne State at Halenbeck Hall

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some big volleyball matches at Halenbeck Hall this weekend.

St. Cloud State University is ranked number six in this week's national rankings. Friday they are hosting the number one team in the country Wayne State.

SCSU goes into the match with an overall record of 11-2 while Wayne State is 12-1.

SCSU has never beaten the number one ranked team in the country since the AVCA began its Division II national poll in 1986.

The match starts at 6:00 p.m.

On Saturday the Huskies will host another NSIC opponent facing Augustana at 2;00 p.m. The Vikings have a 4-7 overall record.

