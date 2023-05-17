15 Student Athletes From Sartell Sign to Play College Sports

Sartell-St. Stephen had 15 student athletes sign national letters of intent to play college sports Wednesday. Sartell-St. Stephen Activities Director Bruce Thompson says they had 12 students sign earlier, and are now up to a total of 27 for the school year.

Those signing Wednesday include:

Gavan Schulte University of Wisconsin - La Crosse Baseball Brady Husmann Central Lakes Community College Basketball Emily Crandall University of Wisconsin - Whitewater Basketball Anthony Mahowald College of St Scholastica Basketball - Track & Field Alexis Decker University of Minnesota Duluth Dance Claire Quinn Minnesota State University Mankato Dance David Binsfeld Augustana University Diving Hailey Westrup Carleton College Diving Donovan Lund Central Lakes Community College Football Rudy Ruegemer Northland College Lacrosse Bennett Crane St Thomas University Lacrosse Kyle Fisher College of St Scholastica Soccer Emma Yao Carleton College Swimming Zakaryah Farley St Mary’s University - Winona Tennis Avery Templin Concordia Moorhead Volleyball