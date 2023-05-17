15 Student Athletes From Sartell Sign to Play College Sports
Sartell-St. Stephen had 15 student athletes sign national letters of intent to play college sports Wednesday. Sartell-St. Stephen Activities Director Bruce Thompson says they had 12 students sign earlier, and are now up to a total of 27 for the school year.
Those signing Wednesday include:
|Gavan Schulte
|University of Wisconsin - La Crosse
|Baseball
|Brady Husmann
|Central Lakes Community College
|Basketball
|Emily Crandall
|University of Wisconsin - Whitewater
|Basketball
|Anthony Mahowald
|College of St Scholastica
|Basketball - Track & Field
|Alexis Decker
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|Dance
|Claire Quinn
|Minnesota State University Mankato
|Dance
|David Binsfeld
|Augustana University
|Diving
|Hailey Westrup
|Carleton College
|Diving
|Donovan Lund
|Central Lakes Community College
|Football
|Rudy Ruegemer
|Northland College
|Lacrosse
|Bennett Crane
|St Thomas University
|Lacrosse
|Kyle Fisher
|College of St Scholastica
|Soccer
|Emma Yao
|Carleton College
|Swimming
|Zakaryah Farley
|St Mary’s University - Winona
|Tennis
|Avery Templin
|Concordia Moorhead
|Volleyball