12 St. Cloud Area Teams to Play in State Amateur Baseball Tourney

The St. Cloud area is well represented in the upcoming Class C and B State Amateur Baseball tournaments. The Cold Spring Springers and the Sobieski Skis will play in the Class B State tournament while the Sartell Muskies, Buckman Billygoats, Spring Hill Chargers, St. Stephen Steves, Regal Eagles, Maple Lake Lakers, Kimball Express, Luxemburg Brewers, Avon Lakers and Watkins Clippers will play in the Class C State Tournament.

The tournaments are hosted this season by Dassel, Delano, Litchfield and Waconia.

St. Cloud area teams schedule:

Friday August 18

St. Stephen Steves vs. Plato Blue Jays, 7:30 p.m. @ Dassel

Kimball Express vs. Dumont Saints, 7:30 p.m. @ Litchfield

Saturday August 19

Spring Hill Chargers vs. Roseau Royals, 4:30 p.m. @ Litchfield

Regal Eagles vs. New York Mills Millers, 11 a.m. @ Litchfield

Luxemburg Brewers vs. Loretto Larks, 7 p.m. @ Delano

Watkins Clippers vs. Carlos, 7 p.m. @ Litchfield

Sunday August 20

Avon Lakers vs. Red Wing Aces, 1:30 p.m. @ Dassel

Sobieski Skis vs. Metro Knights, 11 a.m. @ Litchfield

Cold Spring Springers vs. North St. Paul Snowmen, 1:30 p.m. @ Litchfield

The Sartell Muskies and Buckman Billygoats each receive a 1st round bye.