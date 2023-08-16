12 St. Cloud Area Teams to Play in State Amateur Baseball Tourney
The St. Cloud area is well represented in the upcoming Class C and B State Amateur Baseball tournaments. The Cold Spring Springers and the Sobieski Skis will play in the Class B State tournament while the Sartell Muskies, Buckman Billygoats, Spring Hill Chargers, St. Stephen Steves, Regal Eagles, Maple Lake Lakers, Kimball Express, Luxemburg Brewers, Avon Lakers and Watkins Clippers will play in the Class C State Tournament.
The tournaments are hosted this season by Dassel, Delano, Litchfield and Waconia.
St. Cloud area teams schedule:
Friday August 18
St. Stephen Steves vs. Plato Blue Jays, 7:30 p.m. @ Dassel
Kimball Express vs. Dumont Saints, 7:30 p.m. @ Litchfield
Saturday August 19
Spring Hill Chargers vs. Roseau Royals, 4:30 p.m. @ Litchfield
Regal Eagles vs. New York Mills Millers, 11 a.m. @ Litchfield
Luxemburg Brewers vs. Loretto Larks, 7 p.m. @ Delano
Watkins Clippers vs. Carlos, 7 p.m. @ Litchfield
Sunday August 20
Avon Lakers vs. Red Wing Aces, 1:30 p.m. @ Dassel
Sobieski Skis vs. Metro Knights, 11 a.m. @ Litchfield
Cold Spring Springers vs. North St. Paul Snowmen, 1:30 p.m. @ Litchfield
The Sartell Muskies and Buckman Billygoats each receive a 1st round bye.