Yankees Complete Sweep of Twins

The Twins lost 5-1 Monday night in Game 3 of the ALDS at Target Field to the Yankees. The Yankees win the series 3 games to none. The Twins become the first team to win 100-plus regular season games and to be swept in the Divisional round of the playoffs. The Twins have also tied the Chicago Blackhawks for the most consecutive playoff losses for a pro sports team at 16.

Getty Images

In Monday's game the Yankees scored single runs in the 2nd, 3rd and 7th innings and added 2 insurance runs in the 9th inning. The Twins scored their lone run in the 8th inning on a solo home run from Eddie Rosario. Minnesota had 9 hits and stranded 11 base runners including failing to score in the 2nd inning after loading the bases with no outs.

Jake Odorizzi started the game on the mound for the Twins. He threw 5 innings with 2 earned runs allowed and takes the loss. Eddie Rosario had 3 hits and Luis Arraez added 2.

The Yankees advance to the ALCS where they await the winner of the Houston/Tampa Bay series.