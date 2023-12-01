Twins Name New TV Play-By-Play Voice

The Twins have replaced Dick Bremer as their TV play-by-play voice with the radio voice for the Twins for the past 12 seasons, Cory Provus. Provus will be replaced on the radio side by Kris Atteberry. Atteberry, who has been part of the Twins’ radio team since 2007, moves from the studio to the booth.

Twins President Dave St. Peter:

“Cory and Kris have been integral parts of the soundtrack of spring, summer and fall across Twins Territory for many years and we are thrilled to continue these relationships as they step into their new roles,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “The bonds they forge across our organization translate into a storytelling ability that is uniquely theirs; I am supremely confident that both will continue the Twins’ legacy of broadcast excellence.”

Provus spent the last 12 seasons (2012-23) in the Twins’ radio booth, holding primary play-by-play duties for all spring training, regular season and postseason broadcasts, and occasionally filling in on select TV broadcasts. He is a three-time Minnesota Sportscaster of the Year (2015, 2020 and 2022), as recognized by the National Sports Media Association.

The Twins have been televised on Bally Sports North but that contract has expired so it is unclear where the Twins will be televised in 2024.