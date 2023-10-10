Twins’ Game Times For Game #4 and #5 In Question

The Twins will host the Houston Astros today for Game 3 of their best of 5 ALDS series at 3:07 this afternoon, pregame on WJON at 2:00. Game 4 is currently scheduled for 1:07 p.m. Wednesday but that time could change if the Texas Rangers close out the Baltimore Orioles tonight in Texas. If the Rangers sweep the Orioles the Twins' game 4 against Houston would move to a 6:07 p.m. start with a 5:00 p.m. pregame on WJON. The Rangers host the Orioles tonight at 7:03 p.m. up 2 games to none.

If the Orioles stay alive tonight and the Twins and Astros need to return to Houston for Game 5 the time that game will be played is also in question.

Game 4 – Wednesday, October 11th - Pregame on WJON begins at 12:00pm CT with 1st Pitch at 1:07pm CT. However, if Texas beats Baltimore on Tuesday Night then Wednesday’s Pregame shifts to 5:00pm CT with 1st Pitch at 6:07pm CT.

Game 5 – Friday, October 13th - Pregame begins at 2:00pm CT with 1st Pitch at 3:07pm CT. However, if the Texas/Baltimore Series has concluded then Friday’s Pregame shifts to 6:00pm CT with 1st Pitch at 7:03pm CT.