Despite every sport shutting down due to the COVID-19 crisis, the show will go on for the WWE this weekend. Wrestlemania 36 is set to take place at the WWE Performance Center on Saturday and Sunday with no fans in attendance.

I was joined on WJON by my brother Andrew to discuss how rational it is for the event to take place, what the risks are and how excited the general public will be to watch pro wrestling due to the lack of live events.