Wolves Unveil Prince-Inspired Uniforms

The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled new "Prince-inspired" City Edition uniforms at a press conference Thursday morning. The uniforms were created in partnership with the Prince Estate.

The Prince Estate also released a statement regarding the uniforms:

“From a young age, Prince enjoyed basketball – as a player and a fan. From his days playing at Bryant Junior High and Central High in South Minneapolis, through countless pick-up games while on the road with bandmates around the world, he enjoyed the camaraderie and competition of the game. This partnership brings together the city of Minneapolis, and more broadly the state of Minnesota, in an exciting effort to uniquely honor Prince. We look forward to initiatives ahead – both on and off the court – that will extend from this campaign and echo throughout the Twin Cities and beyond. Thanks to the Timberwolves, Nike and the NBA."

The uniforms will debut on November 16th, when the Wolves host Portland at Target Center.