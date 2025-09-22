If the question were 'which Minnesota sports team of any gender is closest to winning a championship,' the answer would obviously be the Minnesota Lynx. After a WNBA Finals appearance last year, the Lynx had the best regular season record this season and are already on to the second round of the playoffs.

With that out of the way, let's decide which of the four main Minnesota men's sports teams has the best chance of winning a championship.

Divisional Series - New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins - Game Three Getty Images loading...

MINNESOTA TWINS

Verdict: Not likely anytime soon

If we had asked this question in 2023, the Twins may well have led this list altogether. As it stands in 2025, they are at the very bottom of my list.

Almost every factor is working against the Twins in the near future: no veteran superstars to sell to fans (outside of Byron Buxton), no emerging young players (in fact, Lewis, Lee and Wallner each regressed this year) and a fan base that has grown completely apathetic in response to its epically-apathetic ownership.

It's hard to imagine a scenario in which the Twins compete for a playoff spot, let alone a championship, in the next half-decade.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

MINNESOTA WILD

Verdict: Possible, but not likely

The Wild appeared to be on an upswing through the first half of last season when they had one of the best records in the NHL. After injuries to key players and (another) first round playoff loss, the Wild enter this season after seeing superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov turn down an offer that would have made him the highest-paid player in NHL history.

In addition, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin was unable to cash in on the finally-off-the-books Zach Parise and Ryan Suter contracts during the offseason as most major free agents re-signed with their previous clubs.

The Wild have the firepower to make a surprise deep playoff run, but doesn't feel like a team with championship vibes today.

READ MORE: KAPRIZOV TURNS DOWN MASSIVE CONTRACT

Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Verdict: It could happen

On paper, the 2025 Minnesota Vikings have all the ingredients of a championship team.. except the quarterback. I was all-in on JJ McCarthy, and I am still holding out hope that he can be the answer, but his first two games were... not great.

Can Carson Wentz be 'the guy?' Can McCarthy come back strong and lead the Vikings deep into the playoffs? Again, on paper the answer is yes, but we will have to wait and see.

READ MORE: CARSON WENTZ THROUGH THE YEARS

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Verdict: They are the ones

The good news is that the Wolves are Minnesota's best chance of the four men's teams to win a championship soon. The bad news is, I'm not sure they are all that close.

It's not that the Wolves don't have the talent- they do. Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels and Donte DiVencenzo form a core that can compete with most any in the league.

The problem for the Wolves is the extreme level of competition in the Western Conference, including last year's NBA Champions in the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets added Kevin Durant, the Lakers will get a full season with Luka and LeBron and the Nuggets have been among the best teams in the league for a half-decade.