The NBA draft has become a 2-day event with the first round tonight and the 2nd round tomorrow night. The Timberwolves hold the #17 pick in the first round and the first pick in the 2nd round.

Plenty of native Minnesotans have been selected in past years. Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy was taken #2 overall by Oklahoma City in 2022. He became a NBA champion this season. Jalen Suggs from Minnehaha Academy was selected 5th overall by Orlando in 2021.

In 2022 David Roddy from Breck was chosen #23 by Memphis and Kendall Brown from East Ridge High School in Woodbury was picked #48 overall by Indiana.

St. Cloud Tech Graduate Picked

St. Cloud Tech graduate Nate Wolters was selected by the Washington Wizards with the 38th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. However, he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and then to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he ultimately began his NBA career. Wolters played college basketball at South Dakota State.

Monticello Native Selected in 1st Round

Other notable Minnesotans picked in the NBA draft include Monticello native Joel Przybilla, who was picked #9 overall by Houston in 2000. Hibbing native Kevin McHale was picked #3 overall by the Boston Celtics in 1980. McHale went on to win 3 NBA titles with the Celtics in 1981, 1984 and in 1986.

Plenty of Hopkins High School Connections

Royce White of Hopkins was picked #16 overall by Houston in 2012, Kris Humphries of Hopkins was picked by #14 overall by Utah in 2004, Rick Rickert of Duluth East High School was picked #55 by the Timberwolves in 2003. Minneapolis native Daniel Oturu was picked #33 overall by the Timberwolves in 2020, Lakeville native Zeke Nnaji was picked #22 by Denver in 2020, and Tyrell Terry of DeLaSalle High School was picked #31 by Dallas in 2020.

Apple Valley's Jones' Brothers

Apple Valley's Tyus Jones was picked by #24 by Cleveland in 2015. Jones' brother Tre was picked #41 by San Antonio in 2020. Both Jones' played in St. Cloud as part of the Granite City Classic at Apollo High School while playing for Apple Valley High School.

Former Gopher Could Get Picked Thursday

Former Gopher Cam Christie was taken #46 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in last year's draft. Former Gopher and Prior Lake native Dawson Garcia could be selected in the 2nd round Thursday night.