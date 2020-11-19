Wolves Take Edwards In Draft, Trade #17 Pick For Rubio

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected guard Anthony Edwards from Georgia with the #1 overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft, then acquired point guard Ricky Rubio from the Oklahoma City as part of a flurry of trades.

Edwards, 19, averaged 19.1 points per game on his way to winning SEC Freshman of the Year with Georgia last season.

The Timberwolves then shipped the #17 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Rubio, who spent the first six seasons of his career in Minnesota before being traded to the Utah Jazz. Rubio spent last season with the Phoenix Suns and averaged 15.1 points and 10.2 assists per game.

The Timberwolves also drafted 6'8" forward Leandro Balmaro from Barcelona and 6'10" forward Jaden McDaniels from Washington.

The NBA season will begin on December 22nd.