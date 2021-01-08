Wolves Skid Reaches Six After Loss To Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves losing streak reached six games with a 135-117 loss in Portland Thursday night. The Timberwolves are now 2-6 on the season after a 2-0 start.

Portland buried Minnesota with a 47-point second quarter and never looked back to snap their own two-game skid. Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 39 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

The Timberwolves were led by D'Angelo Russell and rookie forward Anthony Edwards, who each scored 26 points in the loss.

The Timberwolves return home Saturday night to take on the Spurs at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.