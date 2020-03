The Minnesota Timberwolves earned a road victory Tuesday night with a 139-134 win over the Pelicans in New Orleans. Minnesota is now 18-42 on the season.

Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 28 points, while D'Angelo Russell added 23 in the win for the Wolves.

The Timberwolves will host the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night at Target Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.