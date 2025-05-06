Where to Hear T-Wolves Playoff Games in Central MN

The Timberwolves open the Western Conference Semifinals tonight at home against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. The best of 7 series will features games 1 and 2 in Minnesota with games 3 and 4 in California. AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports will air the games throughout the series.

Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday May 6, Golden State at Timberwolves, 8:30 tip, 8:00pm pregame

Game 2 - Thursday May 8, Golden State at Timberwolves, 7:30 tip, 7:00pm pregame

Game 3 - Saturday May 10, Timberwolves at Golden State, 7:30 tip, 7:00pm pregame

Game 4 - Monday May 12, Timberwolves at Golden State, time TBA

Game 5 - if necessary

Game 6 - if necessary

Game 7 - if necessary