Where to Hear T-Wolves Playoff Games in Central MN
The Timberwolves open the Western Conference Semifinals tonight at home against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. The best of 7 series will features games 1 and 2 in Minnesota with games 3 and 4 in California. AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports will air the games throughout the series.
Schedule:
Game 1 - Tuesday May 6, Golden State at Timberwolves, 8:30 tip, 8:00pm pregame
Game 2 - Thursday May 8, Golden State at Timberwolves, 7:30 tip, 7:00pm pregame
Game 3 - Saturday May 10, Timberwolves at Golden State, 7:30 tip, 7:00pm pregame
Game 4 - Monday May 12, Timberwolves at Golden State, time TBA
Game 5 - if necessary
Game 6 - if necessary
Game 7 - if necessary