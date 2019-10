The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 119-111 Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Wolves are now 2-2 on the preseason with the win.

Wolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 33 points, while Robert Covington pulled down 19 rebounds and Jarrett Culver added 15 points off the bench.

The Timberwolves will play one more preseason game Thursday night in Milwaukee before opening the regular season Wednesday, October 23rd at Brooklyn.