Wolves Finish Strong To Beat Heat Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves were finally on the good side of a late comeback Wednesday in a 129-126 win over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The win snaps the Wolves' five game losing streak and improves the team to 17-40 on the season.

The Timberwolves finished the game on a 20-5 run, including Jordan McLaughlin's go-ahead layup with less than ten seconds left in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Butler's game-tying layup attempted was swatted by a trio of Timberwolves as time expired.

The Timberwolves will close out their road trip Friday with a game in Orlando against the Magic. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on WJON.