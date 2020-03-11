Wolves Falter Late In Houston

The Houston Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-111 Tuesday night at Toyota Center in Houston. The Wolves are now 19-45 on the season.

Minnesota got off to a hot start and led by nine points after the first quarter. However, the Rockets took control with a strong second half effort.

Minnesota was led by guard D'Angelo Russell, who broke out of a scoring slump with a team-high 28 points.

The Timberwolves will take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on WJON.