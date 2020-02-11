Wild Sends Zucker To Pittsburgh

The Minnesota Wild traded forward Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk, defensive prospect Calen Addison and a 2020 first round draft pick.

Addison, 19, was ranked as the #1 prospect in the Penguins system by The Athletic recently, while Galchenyuk has bounced around the NHL after being selected third overall by Montreal in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Zucker, 28, is fourth on the all-time goal scoring list for the Wild with 132 tallies in 456 games played.

The Wild will host the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.