Thanks to its robust hockey culture, Minnesota has sent more players to the NHL than any other state. There have been 311 NHL players that were born in Minnesota, which is nearly 100 more than second-place Massachusetts' 229.

For the current season, Tampa Bay's Jake Guentzel leads all Minnesota-born players with 22 points (through November 25th). Right behind him this season is Carolina's Jackson Blake with 15 points (through November 25th).

Minnesota's all-time points leader is Hall of Famer Phil Housley. After playing for South St. Paul in the late 1970's, Housley went on to play in nearly 1500 NHL games from 1982-2003 with the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Housley charted 1,232 points in his lengthy career, which is the fourth-highest total for any defenseman in NHL history, as are his 338 goals.

Information for this gallery was obtained through Jeff Olson and his book "Minnesota Hockey Greats: Homegrown Talent in the NHL."