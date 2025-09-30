The Minnesota Wild and forward Kirill Kaprizov have agreed to a record-setting, $136 million contract extension.

Kaprizov had previously turned down an eight-year, $128 million offer. The new deal is for eight years and runs through 2033-34.

Kaprizov has scored 386 points, including 185 goals, in 319 games played- all with the Wild. The Russian signed with the Wild before the 2020-21 season after spending six seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Kaprizov has appeared in three NHL All Star Games (2022, 2023, 2024).

The Wild have two preseason games remaining before opening the regular season at St. Louis on October 9th.