Wild Radio Network’s Kevin Falness [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild saw its season come to an end last week with a 3-1 series loss to the Vancouver Canucks in the opening round of the NHL Playoffs (or play-in round depending on how you view the restart).

Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network joined WJON to recap the playoff series, look back on Mikko Koivu's career, discuss offseason moves the team might make and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.