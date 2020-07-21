Wild Radio Network’s Kevin Falness [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild will head to Edmonton Friday to re-start the 2019-20 NHL season, beginning with an exhibition game against the Colorado Avalanche. The Wild will then take on the Vancouver Canucks in a best-of-five series.

Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday to discuss the details of the league's re-start and the Wild's moves during the shutdown, including the hiring of Dean Evason and the signing of top prospect Kiril Kaprizov.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.