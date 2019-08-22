Wild Hire Guerin as GM

The Minnesota Wild have hired former Pittsburgh Penguins Assistant General Manager Bill Guerin as their new General Manager. Guerin won 2 title with the Penguins as a player and 2 more in the front office with Pittsburgh. He is the 4th General Manager in the 19-year Minnesota Wild history.

Guerin replaces Paul Fenton who was fired 3 weeks ago by owner Craig Leipold. Guerin spent the last 5 years as Assistant GM for the Penguins.

Guerin is 48 years old. He played in the NHL for the Devils, Penguins, Oilers, Bruins, Stars, Blues, Sharks and Islanders.