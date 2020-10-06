Souhan; Guerin Could be Ready to Make a Big Move [PODCAST]

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin traded both Ryan Donato and Devan Dubnyk to the San Jose Sharks Monday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Guerin could be positioning himself to make a big move to sign or trade for a veteran goaltender or center or both. Souhan says Guerin has made plenty of moves but he still hasn't made a move that makes him say that has really improved to the team.

The first round of the NHL draft is tonight beginning at 6pm. The Wild have the 9th overall pick. Rounds 2-7 will take place starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Jim says the Wild won't likely select a player in the first round that can impact the team already for the 2020-2021 season.

The Houston Texans fired Head Coach and General Manager Bill O'Brien Monday after the Texans lost 31-23 to the Vikings Sunday. Jim says O'Brien made many questionable decision in Houston including trades involving Jadeveon Clowney and DeAndre Hopkins.

The Packers and Chiefs each posted wins Monday night. Jim says he could see the Packers meeting the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He says in likes the Seahawks and Packers in the NFC and says the Chiefs have to be the favorite in the AFC.