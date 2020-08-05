Wild Fall To Canucks Tuesday

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in Game Two of the teams' best-of-five series Tuesday night.

The Canucks got off to a fast start, with Tanner Pearson scoring just :24 into the opening period. The Wild answered with a shorthanded goal from Luke Kunin at 17:16, but Vancouver would score a pair of goals in the second period and one more early in the third to pull away from Minnesota.

Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the final 2:29 of the game, including a goal with just nine seconds left in the third period, but that was as close as the Wild would get to a comeback.

Game Three of the series is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.