Wild Beat LA Thursday In St. Paul

The Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Wild is now 5-2-2 on the season with the win.

Eric Fehr started the scoring for Minnesota with a goal at 15:13 of the first period, assisted by Marcus Foligno and Ryan Suter. Jonas Brodin made the score 2-0 at 14:22 of the second period, with assists credited to Charlie Coyle and goalie Devan Dubnyk.

After a Kyle Clifford goal got Los Angeles within a goal early in the third period, Mikael Granlund charted a shorty at 19:15 and Mikko Koivu iced the game with a goal at 19:36.

Minnesota will host the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.