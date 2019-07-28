White Sox Dominate Twins 5-1

The White Sox downed the Twins 5-1 Saturday night behind starting pitcher Ivan Nova. Nova threw the first 6 innings with just 2 hits and no earned runs allowed. The Twins only run was scored on an error in the 3rd inning.

Byron Buxton had 2 of the 3 Twins' hits and scored their only run. Martin Perez allowed 7 hits and 3 earned runs in 6 innings to take the loss and drop to 8-4.

The Twins and White Sox wrap up the 4-game series in Chicago today at 1:10, pregame on WJON at 12:00 p.m. Kyle Gibson gets the start on the mound for the Twins and Dylan Covey toes the rubber for the White Sox.