White Sox Beat Rain, Twins 4-3

The Twins and White Sox endured a 3-hour rain delay and the White Sox held on to beat the Twins 4-3 Sunday afternoon in Chicago. The White Sox won 2 out of 3 in the weekend series.

Minnesota fell behind 2-0 in the 3rd inning then Chicago added 2 more runs in the 6th inning before the Twins scored 3 runs in the 7th inning on a 2-run home run from Nelson Cruz and an RBI single from Miguel Sano.

Lewis Thorpe made his major league debut for the Twins throwing 5 innings with 2 earned runs allowed. He takes the loss.

The Twins are 53-30 and lead the American League Central by 8 games over Cleveland. Minnesota is off today and will start a 3-game series at Oakland Tuesday night at 9:05, pregame on WJON at 8:30.