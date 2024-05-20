Section Softball Playoffs Start This Week for Central MN teams

The section softball playoffs start this week for Central Minnesota schools. Cathedral is the #1 seed in Section 6-2-A while ROCORI is the top seed in section 8-3-A. Pairings are below.

Section 6-2-A

(first round games. 5 p.m. Monday)

#16 Pillager at #1 Cathedral

#9 Paynesville at #8 Sauk Centre

#12 Holdingford at #5 Eden Valley-Watkins

#13 Foley at #4 Albany

#15 Staples-Motley at #2 Kimball

#10 Pequot Lakes at #7 Melrose

#14 Osakis at #3 Pierz

#11 Royalton at #6 Milaca

Section 8-3-A

#5 Little Falls at #4 Fergus Falls, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

#1 ROCORI (first round bye)

#7 Willmar at #2 Alexandria, 5 p.m. Tuesday

#6 Detroit Lakes at #3 Hutchinson, 4:30 Tuesday

Section 8-4-A

#9 Elk River at #8 Buffalo, 4:30 Monday

#5 Sartell-St. Stephen at #4 St. Cloud Crush, 4:30 Tuesday

#9 Elk River/#8 Buffalo at #1 STMA, 4:30 Tuesday

#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #3 Moorhead, 4:30 Tuesday

#7 Bemidji at #2 Brainerd, 4:30 Tuesday

Baseball:

Regular Season Games today:

Little Falls at ROCORI

St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd

Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River

Cathedral at Pierz