Section Softball Playoffs Start This Week for Central MN teams

photo courtesy of Cathedral Athletics

The section softball playoffs start this week for Central Minnesota schools.  Cathedral is the #1 seed in Section 6-2-A while ROCORI is the top seed in section 8-3-A.  Pairings are below.

Section 6-2-A 
(first round games.  5 p.m. Monday)
#16 Pillager at #1 Cathedral
#9 Paynesville at #8 Sauk Centre
#12 Holdingford at #5 Eden Valley-Watkins
#13 Foley at #4 Albany
#15 Staples-Motley at #2 Kimball
#10 Pequot Lakes at #7 Melrose
#14 Osakis at #3 Pierz
#11 Royalton at #6 Milaca

Section 8-3-A 
#5 Little Falls at #4 Fergus Falls, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
#1 ROCORI (first round bye)
#7 Willmar at #2 Alexandria, 5 p.m. Tuesday
#6 Detroit Lakes at #3 Hutchinson, 4:30 Tuesday

Section 8-4-A
#9 Elk River at #8 Buffalo, 4:30 Monday
#5 Sartell-St. Stephen at #4 St. Cloud Crush, 4:30 Tuesday
#9 Elk River/#8 Buffalo at #1 STMA, 4:30 Tuesday
#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #3 Moorhead, 4:30 Tuesday
#7 Bemidji at #2 Brainerd, 4:30 Tuesday

Baseball:

Regular Season Games today:
Little Falls at ROCORI
St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd
Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River
Cathedral at Pierz

 

