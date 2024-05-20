Section Softball Playoffs Start This Week for Central MN teams
The section softball playoffs start this week for Central Minnesota schools. Cathedral is the #1 seed in Section 6-2-A while ROCORI is the top seed in section 8-3-A. Pairings are below.
Section 6-2-A
(first round games. 5 p.m. Monday)
#16 Pillager at #1 Cathedral
#9 Paynesville at #8 Sauk Centre
#12 Holdingford at #5 Eden Valley-Watkins
#13 Foley at #4 Albany
#15 Staples-Motley at #2 Kimball
#10 Pequot Lakes at #7 Melrose
#14 Osakis at #3 Pierz
#11 Royalton at #6 Milaca
Section 8-3-A
#5 Little Falls at #4 Fergus Falls, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
#1 ROCORI (first round bye)
#7 Willmar at #2 Alexandria, 5 p.m. Tuesday
#6 Detroit Lakes at #3 Hutchinson, 4:30 Tuesday
Section 8-4-A
#9 Elk River at #8 Buffalo, 4:30 Monday
#5 Sartell-St. Stephen at #4 St. Cloud Crush, 4:30 Tuesday
#9 Elk River/#8 Buffalo at #1 STMA, 4:30 Tuesday
#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #3 Moorhead, 4:30 Tuesday
#7 Bemidji at #2 Brainerd, 4:30 Tuesday
Baseball:
Regular Season Games today:
Little Falls at ROCORI
St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd
Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River
Cathedral at Pierz