Section 6-2-A Softball Postponed
The Section 6-2-A softball playoff schedule for Rivers Edge Park in Waite Park has been postponed due to rain and wet fields. The games have been rescheduled for Wednesday.
Here is the tentative schedule for tomorrow.
1pm
Cathedral vs. Paynesville
Albany vs. Eden Valley-Watkins
Kimball vs. Pequot Lakes
Pierz vs. Milaca
3pm - Losers of 1pm gamed..Kimball vs. Pequot Lakes, and Pierz vs. Milaca
5pm - Losers of 3pm lower bracket games