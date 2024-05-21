Section 6-2-A Softball Postponed

The Section 6-2-A softball playoff schedule for Rivers Edge Park in Waite Park has been postponed due to rain and wet fields. The games have been rescheduled for Wednesday.

Here is the tentative schedule for tomorrow.

1pm Cathedral vs. Paynesville

Albany vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

Kimball vs. Pequot Lakes

Pierz vs. Milaca 3pm - Losers of 1pm gamed..Kimball vs. Pequot Lakes, and Pierz vs. Milaca 5pm - Losers of 3pm lower bracket games