Central MN High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 5 PIERZ PIONEERS 1

The Crusaders defeated their conference rivals the Pioneers, they out hit them seven to five, including a pair of doubles. John Brew started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by John Brew, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Jacob Oliver went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Quentin Dukowitz was credited for a RBI. Henry Schloe went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Nolan Bigauette earned a walk. Tanner Staller went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matt Primus scored a run. Cade Simones went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Caden Johnson was hit by a pitch.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Chase Becker, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Bo Woitalla and Kaden Kruschek both went 1-for-3. Chase Becker went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Reese Young earned a walk and he scored a run.

THURSDAY MAY 16th

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2 FOLEY FALCONS 1

The Huskers defeated their Section 6AA foe the Falcons, they were out hit five to four hits. The Huskers collected a home run and a double in support of the starting pitcher Connor Breth, he threw six innings. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Drew Lange threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Masyn Patrick, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Luke Bieniek went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI. Jason Bartkowicz and Maverick Novitzki both went 1-for-3. Dominick Hoikka earned two walks and he scored a run, Drew Lange was hit by a pitch, Brodi Huls and Chase Lyon both earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Bryce Gapinski, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks.

The Falcons offense was led by Reed Hermanson, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Noah Gapinski went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3. Derek Dahman earned two walks, Jayden Enerson earned a walk and Jordan Lewadowski scored a run.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 7 ROYALTON ROYALS 6

The Irish defeated their conference rivals the Royals, they were out hit eleven to five, the Irish collected a huge home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Danny Reilley, he threw five innnings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brayden Fobbe threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 1-for-3 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs. Nick Jost went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gabe Jurgens went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Wyatt Berman went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Danny Reilley earned a walk. Jackson Clapp went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Landon Maricek had a stolen base and he scored a run and Joey Gendreau earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Royals starting pitcher was Brady Yourczek, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sean Schmidtbauer threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Leibold went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jonah Schneider went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. John Bzdok went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Marcus Hayes earned a walk. Kirk Yourczek went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Braeden Hanson had a pair of stolen bases.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 3 BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 2

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Jaguars, they out hit them nine to five. Their starting pitcher was Josiah Utsch, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Eric Paulson threw two innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Brayden Vanderbeek, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Josiah Utsch went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Reed Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Charlie Stang went 1-for-1. Brandon Carlson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Brayden Pung went 1-for-2 and Esau Nelson wen 1-for-3.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Luke Illies, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Owen Paulson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-3 and he scored run, Kaden DeRoo went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Luke Dingmann and Aiden Mueller both earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 13 ACGC FALCONS 0

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, they out hit them eight to one. They collected two doubles, a triple and a home run and they were aided by ten walks. The Eagles starting pitcher was Lane Harff, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Carson Schmaltz threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Eagles offense was led by Colton Harff, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Lane Harff went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Haag went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Geislinger went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Landon Neiman earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Carson Schmaltz went 2-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Nolan Geislinger earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Myles Haag earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Max Geislinger earned two walks and for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Falcons Jonas Morrison started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, six runs and three walks. Isaiah Renne threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Rowan Molinaro threw one inning, he gave up one run and four walks. Jaxon Drange went 1-for-2 to lead the Falcons offense.

KIMBALL CUBS 6 SAUK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 3

The Cubs defeated their foe the Mainstreeters, they outhit them eight to seven. They collected a pair of doubles and they put up four big runs in the fourth inning. Brandon Henkemeyer started on the mound for the Cubs, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hank Meyer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Clay Faber threw 1/3 of a inning in relief to close it out.

The Cubs offense was led by Ron Arnold, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Clay Faber went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Sam Anderson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Danelke scored a run. Bryant Knaus went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hank Meyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Nathan Serbus went 1-for-3.

The Mainstreeters starting pitcher was Kayden Thieschafer, he threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Cole Roering threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Hoffman threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Mainstreeters offense was led by Hunter Dickinson, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Logan Frank went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Eli Warring went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and John Zollman had two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Hunter Broich went 2-for-4 and Mason Hurcanson had a walk. Will Hoffman went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Cole Roering had three walks. Leyton Fuchs and Evan Zales both had a walk and Keagan Middendorf had a walk and he scored a run.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 4 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 1

The Cardinals defeated their conference rivals the Sabres, they were out hit seven to six. Their starting pitcher was Brady Swendsrud, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. P. Converse threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Cardinals offense was led by Brady Adelman, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Sam Anderson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Boone Bronson went 2-for-3 and Carter Simon had a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jordan Kuhnau went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored two runs and Carter Simonson went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Will Thompson, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Stutsman threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Brady Thompson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Brenden Boesen went 1-for-3. Wes Johnson and Austin Lahr both went 1-for-3 with a double. Levi Frieler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Eli Hanson went 1-for-3.

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 4 ROCORI SPARTANS 1

The Otters defeated their Conference rivals the Spartans, they out hit them seven to four. They collected four doubles and they had a very good pitching performance. Ethan Gronwold started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Otters offense was led by Griffin Babolian, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles and Hunter Powers went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Levin King went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Carston Fronning went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.. Ethan Gronwold went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandt Scheuerman went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Jacob Stalboerger, he threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kaden Rausch, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Jacob Stalboerger earned a walk. Tyler Prom and Max Fredin both went 1-for-3 and Jack Boos earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 8 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 3

The Crush defeated their conference and cross-town rivals the Storm, they out hit them eight to seven. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Joe Hess started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Shayne Pool threw to innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and scored a run and Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Coltan Palmer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Parker Schulz scored a run. Ben Schmitt went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kayden Mork went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Drew Lieser earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Storm starting pitcher was Cullen Posch, he threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Hemker threw two innings in relief, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Bauer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Mason Fincher went 1-for-2 with a double. Shea Koster went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Riedeman earned a walk. Noah Hemker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ethan Swanson went 1-for-1 and he had a stolen base and Ethan Martin went 1-for-3.

ALBANY HUSKIES 7 WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES 2

The Huskies defeated their Section rivals the Wolverines, they out hit them ten to seven and they were aided by eight walks. Owen Sunderman started on the mound, he threw 6 1//3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ethan Meyer threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired the two batters he faced.

The Huskies offense was led by Elliot Burnett, he went 4-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Zach Birr went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Landon Vogel went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Haiden Linn earned a walk. Nathan Sand went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Keenan Dingman earned a walk. Owen Sunderman went 1-for-4, Bennet Hylla earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Elliot Allen earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Wolverines starting pitcher was Peyton Church, he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Connor Duske threw two innings, he gave up two hits and two walks.

The Wolverines offense was led by Grant Seelhammer, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Peyton Church went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Cooper Ness went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Kobe Snyder went 1-for-4 with a double. Simon Kreklau went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Ben Kreklau went 1-for-3 and Connor Dutke had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 9 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 4

The Crusaders defeated their rivals the Dutchmen, they out hit them fourteen to seven. They collected three doubles and they put up five big runs in the top of the ninth to seal the deal. The starting pitcher for the Crusaders was Charlie Dolan, he threw five innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, two walks. Jack Hamak threw four innings in relief. He gave up five walks and recorded nine strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Jacob Oliver, he went 2-for-6 with a double for a two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caden Johnson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Henry Schloe went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Quentin Dukowitz went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Charlie Dolan went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and Matt Primus went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk. Cade Simones went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Plante earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Bigauette went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Dutchmen starting pitcher was Isaac Rosenberger, he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Wehlage threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Dutchman offense was led by Anthony Berscheit, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, had two walks and he scored a run. Isaac Rosenberger and Max Wehlage both went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Daniel Spanier had two walks. Ryan Herding went 1-for-4 with a double and Sam Wehlage was hit by a pitch. Connor Anderson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a walk. Braydon Dobmeier and Westin Middendorf both went 1-for-4, with a walk and each scored a run.

BECKER BULLDOGS 14 MILACA-FC WOLVES 4

The Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference defeated their Granite Ridge Conference foe the Wolves. They out hit them ten to two, seven collected hits and they were aided by eight walks. Ethan Guck started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Reid McCalla threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaac Guck threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and one walk.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Kellan Graning, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Isaac Daluge went 2-for3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Issac Guck went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Reid McCalla went 1-for-3. Jase Tobako went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Peyton Cantin went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Sawyer Anderson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Chase Stupor earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Guck earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Mason Nevala had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs, Ethan Obermoller earned a walk and he scored a run and Gerad Hanle earned a walk and he scored two runs.

FRIDAY MAY 17th

KIMBALL CUBS @ ANNANDALE LIGHTNING (4:30)

MAPLE LAKE IRISH @ BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS(4:30)

ROYALTON ROYALS vs. UPSALA-SWANVILLE PATRIOTS (4:00)

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY FALCONS vs. BOLD WARRIORS (5:00)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES vs. LITCHFIELD DRAGONS (7:00)

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS vs. MINNEWASKA LAKERS (7:00)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES vs. BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS (4:00)

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS vs LITTLE FALLS FLYERS (5:00)

ROCORI SPARTANS vs. RED WING WINGERS (5:00)

MONTICELLO MAGIC vs. ST. CLOUD CRUSH (6:30)

PIERZ PIONEERS vs. OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS (4:30)

FOLEY FALCONS vs. ALBANY HUSKIES (7:00) FARMING

BECKER BULLDOGS vs. PRINCETON TIGERS (7:00)