Central MN High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

KIMBALL CUBS 8 ANNANDALE LIGHTNING 4

The Cubs defeated their neighbors the Lighting, they out hit them eight to six, including a pair of big doubles. The Cubs starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ronnie Arnold threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Cubs offense was led by Hank Meyer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Clay Faber went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Danelke went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Bryant Knaus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Henkemeyer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Serbus earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Anderson scored a run.

The Lightning starting pitcher was Conner Lampi, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Chester Bergen gave up two hits, four runs and one walk. Carter Ramsey threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tyson Sanderson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tom Halverson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Nate Green went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Cam Ergen had a walk. Nick Walter went 1-for-4, Conner Lampi had two walks and he scored a run, Luke Lindquist had two walks and he scored a run and Colby Dircks had a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 13 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 4

The Jaguars defeated their conference rivals the Irish, they out hit them ten to six, including a pair of doubles and a home run. They had seven collect hits and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Mueller, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Luke Illies went 1-for-5 with a big home run for three RBIs and Owen Paulson was hit twice by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Brett DeRoo went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kade DeRoo went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Aiden Mueller went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Ethan Mueller earned four walks, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Jensen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Jack Lundberg went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Lance Rademacher had a stolen base.

The Irish starting pitcher was Nathan Zander, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gabe Jurgens threw three innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Jackson Clapp went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Gabe Jurgens went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Danny Reilley went 1-for-3. Brayden Fobbe went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Joey Gendreau went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

UPSALA-SWANVILLE PATRIOTS 4 ROYALTON ROYALS 3

The Patriots defeated their section foes the Royals, they out hit them ten to four, including three doubles and a pair of triples. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Moore, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Gapinski threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

Their offense was led by Jack Primus, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and he scored a run. Hunter Moore went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Boeckman went 1-for-3 with a double. Bryce Binek went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and he scored a run and Brody Kircher had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Carter Natvig went 2-for-3, Caden Beseman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jake Leners went 1-for-3.

The Royals starting pitcher was Nick Leibold, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Matt Swenson, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Sean Schmidtbauer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jonah Schnieder went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and John Bzdok had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Nick Leibold went 1-for-3, Keaton Nelson earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Yourczek earned a walk and he scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 7 ALBANY HUSKIES 3

The Eagles defeated their section rivals the Huskies, they out hit them nine to seven. The Eagles collected two home runs and three doubles. Lane Harff started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Landon Nieman threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger, he went 4-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Landon Neiman went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Max Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Coltant Harff had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Riley Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jack Maile earned a walk. Anthony Fink went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carson Schmaltz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Elliot Allen, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Owen Sunderman threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Huskies offense was led by Keenan Dingmann, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Drew Cramlet went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Bennett Hylla went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Ethan Meyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Nathan Sand earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Birr went 1-for-3 and Landon Vogel earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 14 LITCHFIELD DRAGONS 5

The Eagles defeated the Dragons, they out hit them sixteen to five. This included a triple and a four doubles. Nolan Geislinger started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Coltant Harff threw two innings to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for four RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Riley Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Lane Harff went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Anthony Fink went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carson Schmaltz had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Maile went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nolan Haag was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Max Geislinger went 4-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Dragons starting pitcher was Hunter Schultz, he threw two innings. He gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Abbott threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tripp McCann threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Holtz threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Alex Medina, he went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Ben Olson was credited for a RBI. Hunter Schultz and Carson Brummond both went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and they scored a run. Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Beau Schultz had a walk and Tripp McCann was hit by a pitch.

MINNEWASKA LAKERS 5 PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 3

The Lakers defeated their rivals the Bulldogs, they were out hit seven for four. They collected a big home run, a triple and a double in support of their pitchers. Ryland Martin threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jack Majerus threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Dylan Alexander, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Panitzke went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Weber went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Nathan Dell and Riley Dell both had a walk and both scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brandon Carlson, he went 2-for3- with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brayden VanderBeek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Isaac Lieser went 1-for-4 and Brayden Pung earned a walk and he scored a run.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 5 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 3

The Lumberjacks defeated their section rivals the Sabres, they out hit them eight to six. Their starting pitcher was Jack Lindquist, he threw six innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recored three strikeouts. Gunner Ganske threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Peyton Neadeau, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Fisher Ganske had a RBI and he scored a run. Gavin Kapaun went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Stonewall Gessner earned a walk. Gunner Ganske went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Boston Smith had a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Hanson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Lundquist went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Wes Johnson, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. The offense was led by Austin Lahr, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Wes Johnson went 2-for-3 and Carter Stutsman went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Brady Thompson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brenden Boesen and Brett Schlangen both earned a walk. Levi Frieler earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Eli Hanson earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Fish had a stolen base.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 3

The Flyers defeated their conference rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them eight to four. This included a big double, five walks and solid defense. Carter Gwost started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Knopik threw five innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and three strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-2 with double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Thoma went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jacob Dahlberg earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Izaak Kalis went 2-for-3 and Bobby Loure scored a run. Charlie Smieja went 1-for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-3.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Landon Roths, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Parker Converse threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Boone Branson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, Carter Simonson scored a run and Cameron Mevada had a walk. Jordan Kuhnau went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Gage Castle went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Cameron Simon went 1-for-3

ROCORI SPARTANS 8 RED WING WINGERS 3

The Spartans defeated the Wingers, they out hit them eight to seven, including four doubles and a triple and they were aided by six walks. Kaden Rausch started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Boos threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Noah Olmscheid, went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jared Laudenbach went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kaden Rausch went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Max Fredin earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Stalboerger went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Hunter Fuchs earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Caleb Maddox scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wingers was Logan Norquist, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Tyson Freimel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. O. Renquist threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. M. Finholst threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jacob Rodgers, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jonathan Speltz earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Julius Koecher went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Calvin Nelson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Reid Hartmann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and M. Finholdt went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Ellis Petersmeyer went 1-for-4.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 8 MONTICELLO MAGIC 7

The Crush defeated their I-94 rivals the Magic, they were out hit nine to seven. The Crush collected a triple and a double and they were aided by fifteen walks. Their starting pitcher was Parker Schulz, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Elijah Novak threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Shayne Poole threw three innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 2-for-6 with a triple and a double for three RBIs. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Parker Schulz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kayden Mork went 1-for-1 and he earned four walks. Colten Palmer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Drew Lieser earned a pair of walks. Joe Hess went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Devan Finnegan had a stolen base. Jackson Sheetz earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Ben Schmitt and Sutton Kenning both earned a walk.

The Magic starting pitcher was Tim Marcus, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. K. Schlangen threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Campbell Bosacker threw two innings, he gave up a run, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. K. Ellis threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Tyson Uisness, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Tim Macys went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Grant Stalhlback went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Easton Peters went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brock Holthaus went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and K. Schlangen went 1-for-3.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 10 BRAINERD WARRIORS 4

The Crush defeated their conference rivals the Warriors, they out hit them twelve to six. They collected four doubles and they were aided by seven walks and eight players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Joe Hess threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Kayden Mork, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Drew Lieser went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ben Schmidt went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, a stolen base and he scored a run. Colten Palmer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Parker Schultz earned a pair of walks. Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Devan Finnegan had a stolen base.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Braxton Tautges, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tristan Wilson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Keaton Klingfelter, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brannon Amundson went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Kyler Carlson earned a walk. Eli Tautges went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Braxton Tautges and Griff Gartholomus both earned a walk. Eli Holtz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Cooper Schenk was credited for a RBI. Maverick Badeaux went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Atreyu Marcello earned a walk and he scored a run, Peter Breitbach scored a run and Tristan Wilson had a stolen base.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 4 PIERZ PIONEERS 3

The Huskers defeated their rivals the Pioneers, they were out hit nine to four, but very timely hitting and good defense led to a big win. Their starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Dave Heinen threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Masyn Patrick scored a pair of runs. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-4 and Dierks Opatz was hit by a pitch. Brodi Huls earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Jaxon Bartkowicz earned a walk. Maverick Novitzki was hit by a pitch and William Pilarski had a stolen base.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Chase Becker threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers were led on offense by Chase Becker, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Brayden Haberman went 1-for4. Max Barclay went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Kyle Winscher went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Reese Young went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Bo Woitalla had a stolen base and he scored a run.

PIERZ PIONEERS 5 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2

The Pioneers defeated their conference and section rivals the Crusaders, they out hit them six to five. They played very solid defense in support of their starting pitcher, Brayden Haberman. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Chase Becker, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Kyle Winscher earned a walk and he scored a run. Reese Young had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Max Barclay had a stolen base and he scored a run. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brayden Haberman earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Bo Woitalla went 1-for-3.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw two innings. He gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Cade Simones threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nolan Bigauette, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jack Hamak earned a walk. Jacob Oliver went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Mason Layne earned two walks and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Henry Schloe went 1-for-4 and Cade Simones went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk.

ELK RIVER ELKS 2 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 1

The Elks defeated their foe the Sabres, they out hit them seven to four. Bentley Casey started on the mound, he threw six innings. He gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen VanDrehle threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Elks offense was led by Owen VanDrehle went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Myles Hanson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. TJ Reilley went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Elias Herzog earned a walk. Brett Groebener went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Kyler Massengren went 1-for-3.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen, he threw four innings. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Schroers threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Thompson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Sabres offense was led by Eli Hanson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brenden Boesen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Wes Johnson earned a walk. Brady Thompson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Austin Lahr and Levi Frieler both earned a walk. Keaton Landowski and Carter Stustman both went 1-for-4.

GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE PANTHERS 6 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 5

The Panthers defeated the Irish, they out hit them fifteen to twelve, this includes five doubles and a triple. The Panthers starting pitcher was Braxton Streich, he threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up twelve hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Panthers offense was led by Evan Motzko, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brody Ruschmeier went 3-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Stiffter went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Braxton Streich earned a walk. Dylan Lofgren went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jackson Wischnack earned two walks. Maxton Hansch went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. Sam Brown went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Maverick Buckley went 1-for-1 with a double.

The Irish starting pitcher was Danny Reilley, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up fifteen hits, six runs five walks and he recorded five strikeouts and Nick Jost gave up one hit.

The Irish offense was led by Danny Reilley, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Nick Jost earned two walks. Andrew Marquette went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and Joey Gendreau went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Gabe Jurgens went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Nathan Zander went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Wyatt Breiman went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jackson Clapp went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs.

MINNEWASKA AREA LAKERS 5 PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 3

The Lakers defeated the Bulldogs, they were out hit, seven to four, including a home run, a triple and a double. Rylan Mortin started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Connor Erickson threw two innings, he gave up threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Dylan Alexandria, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Nathan and Riley Dell both earned a walk and both scored a run. Alex Ramatzke went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and Thomas Paegel had a sacrifice bunt and Alex Weber went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, he threw six innings, he gave up fourth hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brandon Carlson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brayden Vanderbeek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Esau Nelson and Abe Brunner both earned a walk. Isaac Lieser went 1-for-4 and Brayden Pung earned a walk and he scored a run.

MONTEVIDEO THUNDER HAWKS 3 PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 1

The Thunder Hawks defeated the Bulldogs, they were out hit by them four to three. They played great defense and got a pitching gem from Gannon Reidinger. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recored three strikeouts.

The offense was led by Cooper Dack, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brady Dack went 1-for-2. Landen Olson went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and and Ben Gunlogson had a sacrifice bunt. Griffin Epema, went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Bryce Vanderbeek, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Vanderbeek and Braden Pung both went 1-for-3 and Abe Brunner was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ PIONEERS 13 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 6

The Pioneers defeated their section foe the Silverstreaks, they out hit them ten to eight. They collected a pair of doubles and aided by eleven walks, this gave their pitchers great support. Max Barclay threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Kaden Kruschek threw two innings to close it out, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers was led on offense by Reese Young, he went 4-for-5 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Kaden Kruschek went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brayden Haberman went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Weston Woitalla had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Stuckmayer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Max Barclay earned two walks. Chase Becker earned three walks and he scored a two runs. D. Bakke went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nate Solinger scored a pair of runs.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Seth Staloch, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. W. Kirik threw three innings, he gave up three hits, six runs and three walks. Ben Berger threw two innings, he gave up one run. Kyle Mages threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by W. Kirick, he went 2-off-3 for a RBI, a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Berger went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Zach Winkle was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Wyatt Sell went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Johanson was credited for a RBI. Kyle Mages went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Grant Mages went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 19 ALBANY HUSKIES 17

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference and Section rivals the Huskies. They were out hit twenty-three to twelve, they did collect two doubles and two home runs. Their starting pitcher was Josiah Peterson threw three innings. He gave up fourteen hits, eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Reed Hermanson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four runs and four walks. Derek Dahmen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for 4 RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Trey Emmerich went 2-for-4 with two home runs for 5 RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored three runs. Derek Dahmen went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jayden Enerson earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Reed Hermanson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored five runs. Noah Gipanski went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.Josiah Peterson went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Jordan Lewandowsk scored a run and Wyatt Lueck scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Landon Vogel, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hansen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits ten runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Lauer threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk.

They were led on offense by Ethan Meyer, he ent 3-for-6 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla went 3-for-5 with a triple and two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Keenan Dingman went 2-for-5 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Owen Sunderman went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Drew Cramlet went 1-for-2. Landon Vogel went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Birr went 3-for-6 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs, Elliot Allen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Res scored a pair of runs.

BECKER BULLDOGS 5 PRINCETON TIGERS 4

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Tigers, they out hit them eight to seven, including a home run and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Keegan Graning threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Reid McCalla, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-3 with a double.. Ethan Guck went 1-for3 with a double for a RBI and Gerad Hanle went 1-for-3 with a double. Isaac Guck went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Josh Groskreutz earned a walk. Issac Daluge went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kellan Graning went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Gerad Hanle went 1-for-3 with a double and Jase Tobako was hit by a pitch.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Will Peterson, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lane Olson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Niko Bratulich, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Eli Christopher went 1-for-3. Cullen Drews went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Lane Olson went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Lukas Olson went 1-for-4. Tyler Peters went 1-for-3 with a walk and Eli Christopher went 1-for3-. Eli Gibbs earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Nolan Peters and B. Shafer both had a walk.

SATURDAY MAY 18

ROCORI SPARTANS 7 NEW ULM EAGLES 1

The Spartans defeated the Eagles, they out hit them eleven to four, including eight collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Boos closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Max Fredin, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Peyton Stocker earned a walk. Jacob Stalboerger went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Bauer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Hunter Fuchs earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jared Laudenbach went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was B. Olson, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. K. Larson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. C. Slette threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by T. Backer, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and L. Seuss had a walk. R. Truman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and L. Barstad had a stolen base. K. Albrecht went 1-for-4 and B. Alfred had a walk. C. Serbus went 1-for-1 and E. Thompson had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.