High School Sports Results Monday May 20
Softball:
Section 6-2-A First Round
Cathedral 7, Pillager 0
(Ella Voit pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 11 batters. Tayla Vought had a two-run double and Liz Bell had two hits. Kyah Koenig, Sam Dingmann, and McKenna Buckentine each drove in a run as the Crusaders improved to 18-2 on the season.)
Albany 6, Foley 1
(Callie Holthaus earned the win for the Huskies)
Paynesville 8, Sauk Centre 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 14, Holdingford 2
Kimball 18, Staples-Motley 2
Pequot Lakes 5, Melrose 0
Pierz 10, Osakis 0
Milaca 4, Royalton 3
Section 8-4-A Play-in
Buffalo 5, Elk River 3
Baseball:
St. Cloud Crush 10, Brainerd 4
(Kadyn Mork went 3-4 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI, Ben Schmitt went 2-5 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI and Drew Leiser went 2-3 with 2 RBI. Leiser threw 5 2/3 innings with 3 earned runs allowed for the Crush)
Elk River 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
(Sartell had 4 hits. Eli Hanson drove in the lone Sartell run. Brett Schlangen threw 4 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run for Sartell)
Pierz 5, Cathedral 2
(Tanner Staller had two hits and Nolan Bigaouette drove in a run for the Crusaders who are 10-8 on the season.)
Little Falls 6, ROCORI 2
Eden Valley-Watkins 7, Albany 3
Foley 15, Kimball 1
Osakis 3, Sauk Centre 1
Montevideo 3, Paynesville 1
Melrose 6, Annandale 5
Milaca 12, Pine City 2
Girls Golf:
Albany's Sophia Anderson earns medalist honors shooting a 76 at the Granite Ridge Conference meet in Albany. Albany's Madi Ramler finished 8th shooting an 88. The Cathedral Girls Golf team finish 5th with a team score of 390. Averie Andvik carded a 94 to lead Cathedral. Cammy Sand had a 95 and earned All-conference Honorable Mention for the season.
Tuesday's Schedule (weather permitting)
Softball:
Section 6AA (All games at 5 p.m. at Rivers Edge Park in Waite Park)
Cathedral vs. Paynesville
Albany vs. Eden Valley-Watkins
Kimball vs. Pequot Lakes
Pierz vs. Milaca
Section 8-3-A
#5 Little Falls at #4 Fergus Falls, 4:30
#1 ROCORI (first round bye)
#7 Willmar at #2 Alexandria, 5:00
#6 Detroit Lakes at #3 Hutchinson, 4:30