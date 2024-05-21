High School Sports Results Monday May 20

Softball:

Section 6-2-A First Round

Cathedral 7, Pillager 0

(Ella Voit pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 11 batters. Tayla Vought had a two-run double and Liz Bell had two hits. Kyah Koenig, Sam Dingmann, and McKenna Buckentine each drove in a run as the Crusaders improved to 18-2 on the season.)

Albany 6, Foley 1

(Callie Holthaus earned the win for the Huskies)

Paynesville 8, Sauk Centre 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 14, Holdingford 2

Kimball 18, Staples-Motley 2

Pequot Lakes 5, Melrose 0

Pierz 10, Osakis 0

Milaca 4, Royalton 3

Section 8-4-A Play-in

Buffalo 5, Elk River 3

Baseball:

St. Cloud Crush 10, Brainerd 4

(Kadyn Mork went 3-4 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI, Ben Schmitt went 2-5 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI and Drew Leiser went 2-3 with 2 RBI. Leiser threw 5 2/3 innings with 3 earned runs allowed for the Crush)

Elk River 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Sartell had 4 hits. Eli Hanson drove in the lone Sartell run. Brett Schlangen threw 4 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run for Sartell)

Pierz 5, Cathedral 2

(Tanner Staller had two hits and Nolan Bigaouette drove in a run for the Crusaders who are 10-8 on the season.)

Little Falls 6, ROCORI 2

Eden Valley-Watkins 7, Albany 3

Foley 15, Kimball 1

Osakis 3, Sauk Centre 1

Montevideo 3, Paynesville 1

Melrose 6, Annandale 5

Milaca 12, Pine City 2

Girls Golf:

Albany's Sophia Anderson earns medalist honors shooting a 76 at the Granite Ridge Conference meet in Albany. Albany's Madi Ramler finished 8th shooting an 88. The Cathedral Girls Golf team finish 5th with a team score of 390. Averie Andvik carded a 94 to lead Cathedral. Cammy Sand had a 95 and earned All-conference Honorable Mention for the season.

Tuesday's Schedule (weather permitting)

Softball:

Section 6AA (All games at 5 p.m. at Rivers Edge Park in Waite Park)

Cathedral vs. Paynesville

Albany vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

Kimball vs. Pequot Lakes

Pierz vs. Milaca

Section 8-3-A

#5 Little Falls at #4 Fergus Falls, 4:30

#1 ROCORI (first round bye)

#7 Willmar at #2 Alexandria, 5:00

#6 Detroit Lakes at #3 Hutchinson, 4:30