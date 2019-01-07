Weekly Wrestling Report- January 7th

Roger Mischke

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all eleven teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons had a good tournament performance with 166 points and eleven place winners to earn second place at their “Tom Keating Memorial Invitational. The No. 10AA Detroit Lakes Lakers of Section 8AA, won the tournament with 217.5 points. The Falcons won three championships; Mark Dierkes @ 145 (17-3), Connor Thorsten @ 152 (19-2) and Levi Jacobson @ 106 (11-1) and Logan Thorsten @ 126 (15-6) earned second place. Max Lefebvre @ 170 (16-6), Evan Milejczak @ 113 (9-8) and Hunter Gorecki @ 195 (5-4) all earned fourth place. Carter Svihla @ 220 (13-7) and Mike Moulzolf @ 138 (4-2) both earned fifth place and Ethan Oswald @ 120 (14-7 and Andrew Knutson @ 160 (2-2) both took sixth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres had a pair of big dual meet wins at the Rocori “Spartans” Triangular. They defeated two Central Lakes Conference rivals; Fergus Falls Otters 66-14 and Section 8AAA rivals the Rocori Spartans 57-13. Dylan Enriquez, Tim Stephens, Jackson Penk, Nick Pelach, Sam Fernholtz, Austin Frauenholtz and Alex Moritz all went 2-0 at the Rocori triangular.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had a good tournament with 152.5 points with nine place winners to earn fifth place at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa “Jaguar” Invitational. They were out of fourth place 17.5 points, behind the AA Lean and Mean Section 8AA foe Thief River Falls Prowlers. The top three teams were the No. 1A, No. 3A and No. 10A ranked teams. The Bulldogs earned two championships by Caden Dewall @ 170 (15-0) and Bryden Weber @ 220 (17-2) and Jake Nelson @ 132 (17-2), Lukas Paulson @ 138 (17-3) and Kylen Rish @ 160 (17-4) all earned second place. Ethan Anderson @ 120 (18-5) an Logan Jurek @ 152 (13-4) both earned third place, Nick Goth @ 195 (13-10) earned fourth place and Kevin Andres @ 145 (16-6) earned fifth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm had a good tournament performance with 128.5 points and eight place winners to earn third place at the Cannon Falls “Bombers” Invitational. They had just ten wrestlers that were competing, with seven earning places in the top four. This was in a field of sixteen teams, behind the No. 11AA Hutchinson Tigers and the AAA Woodbury Royals. Jacob Ackerman @ 160 (17-5) earned second place and a trio earned third places, Jared Spohn @ 126 (18-2), Marcus Santillana @ 170 (13-8) and Hunter Farnick @ 285 (10-10). Andrew Wollak @ 132 (12-6), Ben Gilbertson @ 138 (12-10) and Joey Hoeschen @ 182 all earned fourth place and Sawyer Simmons @ 120 (9-7) took sixth place.

TECH TIGERS COOP

The Tigers earned ninth place at the thirteen team of teams with 68 points at the Foley “Tom Keating Memorial” Invitational. Taylor Hugg @ 170 and Logan Hanson @ 182 both earned third place, Jaxon Kenning @ 106, Tyler Zachman @ 145 and Tyler Zachman @ 145 all earned fifth place and Jack Latterel @ 152 and Carlos Agee @ 285 both took sixth place.

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals dropped three duals at the Paynesville “Bulldog” Quadrangular. They were defeated by the No. 1A ranked and Park Region Conference rival the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wolves 65-9, the Section 5A Paynesville Bulldogs 46-30 and to Section 6A Staples-Motley 33-23. Will Goreck, Jacob Leibold and Jackson Held all went 2-1 at the Bulldog quadrangular. The Royals had a good tournament performance with 154.5 points and eleven placers at the sixteen field of teams at the Ogilvie “Lions” 39 th Annual Invitational. Jack Held @ 160 (18-1) won their lone championship and Jacob Leibold @ 132 (13-7) and Gabe Gorecki @ 145 (15-9) both earned second place. Mason Novitzki @ 285 (13-9) earned third place and Sam Costanzo @ 106 (9-4) earned fourth place. Wyatt Lahr @ 138 (14-11), Austin Gage Louden @ 195 (10-12) and Aidan Olson @ 152 all earned fifth place, Will Gorecki @ 113 (12-11) and Austin Wensmann @ 182 both earned sixth place and Justin Howdawl @ 220 took seventh place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs were defeated by the Lean and Mean AA and Central Minnesota Conference rivals Pierz Pioneers 65-3. The Cubs took eleventh place with 65 points and five place winners at the Cannon Falls “Bombers” Invitational; a field of thirteen teams. Carter Holtz @ 195 (17-3) earned second place and Ashton Hanan @ 160 (11-6) and Alex Nelson @ 126 (10-8) both earned fourth place. Cody Leither @ 132 (7-4) and Marcellus Jensen @ 220 both took sixth place. Chase Anderson @ 106 and Caden Guggisberg @ 113 both went 3-2, but didn’t place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned seventh place with 82 points and five place winners at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa “Jaguar” Invitational. Gabe Zierden @ 195 won their lone championship and Peyton Linn @ 170 (16-9) earned third place. Dustin Schmitt @ 120 (16-9), Wyatt Mergen @ 285 (12-11) and Riley Rakotz @ 182 (10-11) all earned fourth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles dropped three duals at the Minnewaska Area Lakers quadrangular. They were defeated by the No. 12A ranked Minnewaska Area Lakers 61-12, the Section 3AA New London-Spicer Wildcats 42-27 and from Section 5A the Benson Braves 37-28. Connor Lincoln went 3-0, Sam Nistler went 2-1 and Taylor Ludwig went 2-0 at the Laker quadrangular.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers had no events this past week.

ROCORI SPARTANS

This Spartans split a pair of Central Lakes Conference duals; they defeated the Fergus Falls Otters 47-27 and the were defeated by Section 8AAA rivals the Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 57-13. Gavin Winter, Austin Moscho and Ben Primus all went 2-0 at the triangular.

Rocori “Spartans” Triangular

Rocori 47 Fergus Falls 27

106 Damon Britten (FF) Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 12-6

113 Gavin Winter (ROC) Won by Forfeit

120 Carter Thelen (ROC) Tech. Fall Caden Olsen (FF)

126 Austin Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

132 Justin Boyd (FF) Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 4-2

138 Logan Winter (ROC) Won by Forfeit

145 Ryan Kunz (ROC) Won by Forfeit

152 Kaden Hartwell (FF) Won by Forfeit

160 Cole Fronning (FF) Dec. Ryan Rose (ROC) 11-5

170 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Won b Forfeit

182 Eli Sorum (FF) Fall Braden Wood (ROC) :24

195 Ben Primus (ROC) Fall Braedon Wagner (FF) 1:24

220 Nate Evens (ROC) Fall Jay Rodriguez (FF) :45

285 Dustin Portales (FF) Won by Forfeit

Sartell-St. Stephen 66 Fergus Falls 14

106 Dylan Enriguez (SSS) Fall Damon Britten (FF) :59

113 Andy Heckman (SSS) Won by Forfeit

120 Tim Stephens (SSS) Fall Caden Olsen (FF) 1:24

126 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Won by Forfeit

132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Fall Justin Boyd (FF) 1:08

138 Nick Pelach (SSS) Won by Forfeit

145 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Won by Forfeit

152 Kaden Hartwell (FF) Tech. Fall Avery Kouba (SSS)

160 Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) Fall Cole Fronning (FF) 1:32

170 Alex Moritz (SSS) Won by Forfeit

182 Eli Sorum (FF) Won by Forfeit

195 Cody Neitzke (SSS) Fall Braedon Wagner (FF) :22

220 Matthew Lindstrom (SSS) Won by Forfeit

285 Dustin Portales (FF) Dec. Cole Fibranz (SSS) 9-6

Sartell-Stephen 57 Rocori 13

106 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Won by Forfeit

113 Gavin Winter (ROC) Fall Andy Heckman (SSS) 3:04

120 Tim Stephens (SSS) Fall Carter Thelen (ROC) 1:55

126 Austin Moscho (ROC) Dec. Ashton Lipinski (SSS) 8-7

132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Fall Luke Hemesch (ROC) 3:10

138 Nick Pelach (SSS) Tech. Fall Ryan Kunz (ROC)

145 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Fall Logan Winter (ROC) 1:23

152 Avery Kouba (SSS) Maj. Dec. Ryan Rose (ROC) 12-4

160 Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) Fall Grady Minnerath (ROC) 1:28

170 Alex Moritz (SSS) Maj. Dec. Braden Wood (ROC) 1:48

182 Ben Primus (ROC) Maj. Dec. Cody Neitzke (SSS) 10-2

195 Matthew Lindstrom (SSS) won by Forfeit

220 Double Forfeit

285 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Fall Nate Evens (ROC) 1:07

Paynesville Bulldogs Quadrangular

Staples-Motley 33 Royalton/Upsala 24

106 Double Forfeit

113 Will Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

120 Payton Bjerga (STM) Won by Forfeit

126 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Dec. Dalton Wells (STM) 2-0 OT

132 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Sam Jennissen (STM) :51

138 Brayden Christensen (STM) Dec. Wyatt Lahr (R/U) 3-0

145 Logan Weite (STM) Dec. Gabe Gorecki (R/U) 8-7

152 Blayne Dumpprope (STM) Won by Forfeit

160 Spencer Miller (STM) Fall Aiden Olson (R/U) 2:10

170 Owen Bjerga (STM) Dec. Jackson Held (R/U) 6-4

182 Gage Lauden (R/U) Dec. Gordan Enyart (STM) 7-5 OT

195 Double Forfeit

220 Shaine Guggenberger (STM) Won by Forfeit

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

Paynesville 46 Royalton/Upsala 30

106 Sam Costanzo (R/U) Fall Caden Sankoh (PA) :10

113 Will Gorecki (R/U) Fall Jose Anaya (PA) :35

120 Aaron Mages (PA) Won by Forfeit

126 Craig Schmitz (PA) Fall Hunter Novitzki (R/U) :12

132 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Brett Mages (PA) : 45

138 Shawn Rue (PAY) Fall Wyatt Lahr (R/U) 3:49

145 Riley Messer (PAY) Fall Chris Borash (R/U) 3:38

152 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Mason Liestman (PAY) 2:59

160 Weston Roberg (PAY) Maj. Dec. Aiden Olson (R/U) 13-2

170 Jackson Held (R/U) Won by Forfeit

182 Shawn Pinske (PA) Dec. Austin Wensman (R/U) 5-0

195 Spencer Eisenbraun (PA) Dec. Gage Louden (R/U) 11-7

220 Clint Schmitz (PAY) Fall Justin Howdawl (R/U) 1:03

285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Fall Mason Novitzki (R/U) :57

(Park Region Conference Dual)

LPGE/BR 65 Royalton/ Upsala 9

106 Sam Costanzo (R/U) Dec. Cael Lorentz (LPGE/BR) 4-2

113 Carter Meiners (LPGE) Fall Will Gorecki (R/U) 3:47

120 Rudy Determan (LPGE/BR) Won by Forfeit

126 Justin Crandall (LPGE/BR) Fall Hunter Novitzki (R/U) :53

132 Mson Gode LPGE/BR) Fall Jacob Leibold (R/U) 5:17

138 Nye Becker (LPGE/BR) Dec. Wyatt Lahr (R/U) 8-5

145 Ted Stacey (LPGE/BR) Fall Gabe Gorecki (R/U) 3:48

152 Riley Thom (LPGE/BR) Won by Forfeit

160 Austin Carr (LPGE/BR) Maj. Dec. Aiden Olson (R/U) 16-2

170 Jackson Held (R/U) Fall Gabe Pesta (LPGE/BR) 2:26

182 Caleb Pesta (LPGE/BR) Maj. Dec. Austin Wensman (R/U) 8-0

195 Isiah Gorder (LPGE/BR) Fall Gage Lauden (R/U) 1:44

220 Joseph Middendorf (LPGE/BR) Won by Forfeit

285 Adam Lindquist (LPGE/BR) Fall Mason Novitzki (R/U) :51

Pierz 62 Kimball Area 3

106 Jacob LeBlanc (PI) Fall Jack Bollman (KA) 2:40

113 Trevor Radunz (PI) Fall Chase Anderson (KA) 1:23

120 Sebastian Warzecha (PI) Fall Lucas Jurek (KA) :45

126 Jake Andres (PI) Maj. Dec. Alex Nelson (KA) 14-2

132 Brandon Funk (PI) Maj. Dec. Cody Leither (KA) 12-4

138 Ross Boser (PI) Dec. Brandon Guggisberg (KA) 6-3

145 Austin Radunz (PI) Fall Josh Donnay (KA) :31

152 Riley Hoskins (PI) Dec. Evan Nienaber (KA) 8-7

160 Ashton Hanan (KA) Dec. Brandon Tomala (PI) 15-10

170 Reese Kapsner (PI) Won by Forfeit

182 Tanner Young (PI) Tech. Fall Nicholas Bowen (KA) 2:59

195 Carson Huls (PI) Dec. Carter Holtz (KA) 9-3

220 Jacob Gotvald (PI) Maj. Dec. Marcellus Jensen (KA) 9-0

285 Austin Dickmann (PI) Fall Ace Meyer (KA) 1:34

Minnewaska Area “Lakers” Quadrangular

Benson 37 Eden Valley-Watkins 28

106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Reece Larson (BEN) 1:13

113 Preston McGee (BEN) Won by Forfeit

120 Lincoln Conner (EVW) Dec. Colby Hogrefe (BEN) 9-3

126 Gavin Caron (EVW) Dec. Nick Bolduc (BEN) 13-6

132 Sam Nistler (EVW) Dec. Mike Nagler (BEN) 7-6

138 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Maj. Dec. Adam Koosman (BEN) 17-5

145 Nathan Bulduc (BEN) Maj. Dec. Nick Stetzel (EVW) 8-0

152 Brady Aschman (BEN) Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) 3:12

160 Wyatt McGee (BEN) Dec. Zach Nistler (EVW) 11-7

170 Jared Knutson (BEN) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) :11

182 Dylan Stewart (BEN) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 2:34

195 Thomas Dineen (BEN) Won by Forfeit

220 Ethan Kay (EVW) Dec. Aiden Styltie (BEN) 4-0

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Carlos Gondser (BEN) 3:58

New London-Spicer 42 Eden Valley-Watkins 27

106 Luke Knudsen (NLS) Dec. Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 7-3

113 Ty Bisek (NLS) Won by Forfeit

120 Luke Ruter (NLS) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) 3:59

126 Conner Lincoln (EVW) Won by Forfeit

132 Blake Vagle (NLS) Dec. Taylor Ludwig (EVW) 6-5

138 Sam Nistler (EVW) Won by Forfeit

145 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit

152 Zach Nistler (EVW) Fall Brian Johnson (NLS) 3:05

160 Tim Thein (NLS) Dec. Rylan Schueller (EVW) 9-3

170 Ian Nistler (EVW) Won by Fofeit

182 Carter Mathies (EVW) Won by Forfeit

195 Double Forfeit

220 Nick McKenzie (NLS) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

Minnewaska Area 61 Eden Valley-Watkins 12

106 Jacob Blair (MIN) Dec. Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 8-2

113 Mason Schiller (MIN) Won by Forfeit

120 Conner Lincoln (EVW) Jacob Lien (MIN) 9-3

126 David Lilenthal (MIN) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) 4:42

132 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Dec. Jacks Stadsvold (MIN) 1-0

138 Max Reichmann (MIN) Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 4:42

145 Mason Blair (MIN) Fall Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) :25

152 Double Forfeit

160 Adam Larson (MIN) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 2:58

170 Ryan VanLuik (MIN) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 3:52

182 Tyson Meyer (MIN) Won by Forfeit

195 Tyler VanLuik (MIN) Won by Forfeit

220 Dylan Jergensen (MIN) Fall Ethan Kay (EVW) :35

285 Jakob Swalla (MIN) Maj. Dec. Austin Schlangen (EVW) 17-3

UPCOMING EVENTS

TUESDAY JANUARY 8

LITTLE FALLS “FLYERS” TRIANGULAR. (5:00)

Teams; Milaca Wolves, Little Falls Flyers, Sartell Sabres

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA “RAIDERS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Norwood Young America Raides, Sibley East Wolverines, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles

THURSDAY JANUARY 10

CLOUD TECH TIGERS TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Brainerd Warriors, Fergus Falls Otters, St. Cloud Tech Tigers Coop

EAST RIDGE “RAPTORS” QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: East Ridge Raptors, Park Wolfpack , Woodbury Royals, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

KIMBALL AREA CUBS @ HOWARD LAKE/WAVERLY-WINSTED LAKERS (6:00 Junior Varsity/7:00 Varsity)

FRIDAY JANUARY 11

PAYNESVILLE “BULLDOGS” INVITATIONAL (4:00)

Teams: Teams: Barnesville Trojans , Belgrade-Brooten -Elrosa Jaguars , Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Grand Rapids Thunderhawks, Holdingford Huskers, Milaca Wolves , Paynesville Bulldogs, Sartell Sabres, Sauk Centre/Melrose, Spectrum Sting

BECKER “BULLDOGS” QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Dassel Cokato Chargers, Delano Tigers, Mora Mustangs, Becker Bulldogs

FOLEY “FALCONS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons, Totino Grace Eagles

5:00 Albany vs. Foley/6:30 Albany vs. Totino Grace/8:00 Totino Grace vs. Foley

OSAKIS “SILVERSTREAK” DUALS (4:00)

Teams: Canby Lancers , Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, Kimball Area Cubs, Osakis Silverstreaks , Pequot Lakes/Pine River Road Crew, United Clay Becker Badgers

SATURDAY JANUARY 12 th

CLOUD TECH “KIFFMEYER” DUALS (9:00)

Teams: Teams: Albert Lea Tigers, Apple Valley Eagles , Foley Falcons, Hastings Raiders, St. Cloud Tech Tigers Coop, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

(Pool: 1 Apple Valley, St. Cloud Tech, Hastings/Pool: 2 Foley, Albert Lea, Sauk Rapids-Rice)

ELK RIVER “ELKS” INVITATIONAL (9:00)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning , Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks , Dassel-Cokato Chargers , Elk River Elks, Fridley Tigers, Hibbing Blue Jackets, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers, Hutchinson Tigers, Minneapolis Washburn Millers, Osseo Orioles , Princeton Tigers , Prior Lake, Rogers Royals, St. Paul Harding Knights, Wayzata Trojans , Zimmerman Thunder

ROYALTON/UPSALA “ROYALS” DUALS (9:30)

Teams: Irondale/Spring Lake Park, Ogilvie Lions , Rocori Spartans, Royalton/Upsala Royals, Rush City/Braham Tigers , Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolfpack

Mat 1 R/U vs Rush City-Braham

Mat 2 Ogilvie vs Irondale

Mat 3 Walker vs Rocori

Rd 2 – 15 minutes after Rd 1 is finished

Mat 1 R/U vs Irondale

Mat 2 Walker vs Ogilvie

Mat 3 Rocori vs Rush City-Braham

Rd 3 – 15 minutes after Rd 2 is finished

Mat 1 R/U vs Ogilvie

Mat 2 Irondale vs Rocori

Mat 3 Rush City-Braham vs Walker

Rd 4 – 15 minutes after Rd 3 is finished

Mat 1 R/U vs Walker

Mat 2 Rush City-Braham vs Irondale

Mat 3 Ogilvie vs Rocori