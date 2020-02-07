Weekend Prep Sports Schedule

PHOTO: Dave Overlund

The Cathedral boys hockey team will face a pair of tough teams this weekend at the MAC. The Crusaders will take on Moorhead Friday night, then Wayzata Saturday afternoon.

Cathedral is currently the top-ranked team in Class A with a record of 18-1-1, while Moorhead is ranked #4 in Class AA with a 16-4-1 record. Wayzata is unranked but is 14-7-1 in Class AA.

FRIDAY:
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls
Willmar @ Sartell

Boys Basketball
Cathedral @ Pierz

Girls Basketball
Sartell @ Rocori
Fergus Falls @ Apollo

SATURDAY:
Girls Hockey
Section 8AA playoffs
St. Cloud @ Alexandria 3 PM
Buffalo @ Storm N Sabres 7 PM

Boys Basketball
Sartell @ Bemidji 2:30 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls 7 PM

Boys Hockey
Duluth @ Sartell 1 PM
Andover @ St. Cloud 2:15 (SCSU)

Girls Basketball
Rocori @ Duluth Denfeld 1 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls 5:45 PM

 

Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, high school sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, Sports, Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top