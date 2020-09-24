Week Three NFL Picks [PODCAST]

Week three of the NFL season is upon us, and with it "Hang Up and Listen's" weekly picks segment. Through two weeks Lee Voss is in first place with a 22-10 record, Dave O is one game back at 21-11 and Alex Svejkovsky checks in two games back at 20-12.

This week's slate includes a handful of juicy matchups including the Chargers at Buffalo, Dallas at Seattle, Green Bay at New Orleans and Kansas City at Baltimore. The Vikings will also (allegedly) play.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.