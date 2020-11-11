Week Six Prep Football Schedule

Prep football's six week regular season comes to a close over the course of two days this week. Here are the matchups for the teams in Central Minnesota.

WEDNESDAY GAMES

ELK RIVER @ TECH 7 PM

Tech Tigers will host the Elk River Elks at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are 0-2 this season, most recently falling to Sartell in week five. Elk River is 3-2 and coming off of a 30-12 win over Monticello.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE @ DELANO 6 PM (This game has been canceled)

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will look to shake off a lopsided loss to Rogers- and do it on short rest- when they play at Delano (1-2). The Storm is 1-4 on the year.

APOLLO @ ALEXANDRIA 7 PM

The Eagles are coming off of a shutout loss at Robbinsdale Armstrong on the heels of a closer loss to Brainerd. Apollo is 0-3 so far this season, while Alexandria is 2-3 after back-to-back losses to Sartell and Bemidji.

OTHER MATCHUPS:

Kimball @ BOLD 5 PM

THURSDAY GAMES

SARTELL @ BRAINERD 7 PM

The Sartell football team will look for its third consecutive win Thursday night when they head to Brainerd to take on the Warriors. Sartell is 3-2 so far this season, while the Warriors are 1-3.

Brainerd has lost three in a row heading into Thursday's contest after falling to Alexandria, Bemidji and Moorhead. The Sabres beat Alexandria and Tech to go above .500 for the second time this season.

HUTCHINSON @ ROCORI 5 PM (AM 1390 Granite City Sports)

The Rocori Spartans' quest for a perfect regular season ends one way or the other in Cold Spring Thursday. The Spartans will host Hutchinson in the first game on their brand new turf field, which was completed Wednesday.

The Rocori/Hutchinson game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with an early kickoff at 5 p.m.

CATHEDRAL @ ALBANY 7 PM

The Cathedral Crusaders return to the field after having their week five game against New London-Spicer canceled. CHS is 1-3 this season, while Albany is 5-0 and ranked #1 in Class AAAA.

OTHER MATCHUPS:

FOLEY @ MILACA 7 PM

PAYNESVILLE @ OSAKIS 7 PM

WILLMAR @ BECKER 7 PM