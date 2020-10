The good news: we recorded a picks segment for week eight of the NFL season! The bad news: we all took Carolina for the Thursday night game and lost!

This week, Alex, Lee and Dave break down the matchups from the good (Pittsburgh vs Baltimore, Chicago vs New Orleans), the bad (Chargers vs Broncos, Cowboys vs Eagles) and the ugly (Jets at Kansas City? Really?).

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.