As Vikings fans we knew there would be 'growing pains' with a young, inexperienced JJ McCarthy at quarterback this season. But, man, I don't think any of us expected this.

McCarthy has looked overmatched and overwhelmed through six starts with the Vikings in 2025, his second season but first as the Vikings' starting quarterback. It seems like five seasons ago that he took home the NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award despite the fact that he won it after week one of this very season.

THE CASE FOR PATIENCE

On one hand the kid is just 22 years old, entering the league as one of the more successful high school and college quarterbacks of all time. He suffered a season-ending knee injury during his first preseason last year, had a baby early this season and has dealt with ankle and hand ailments during this season as well.

He certainly isn't the first quarterback to struggle to start a career and he definitely won't be the last. I think it would be premature to completely dismiss any possibility that McCarthy could develop into a competent NFL quarterback.

Again, he is just a 22-year-old. I'd like to think that I have matured and grown a bit since I was 22, although it would likely depend who you ask. And, regardless of who you ask, no one will ever tell you I had the ability to be a functioning adult at 22, let alone a leader of men on an NFL field, so let's take any criticism with a grain of salt.

With all that said, McCarthy's (and really the entire team's) performance at Green Bay on Sunday evoked memories of some of the lowest moments in Vikings quarterbacking history. The second-year QB was 12/19 for just 87 yards with two interceptions while being sacked five times.

With McCarthy under center, the Vikings managed just four yards of total offense in the second half and turned the ball over three times. They had just 145 total yards for the entire game.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

SPERGON WYNN COMPARED TO JJ MCCARTHY

McCarthy's stat line looked eerily similar to that of Spergon Wynn's infamous 2001 start against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2000 iteration of the Vikings went all the way to the NFC Championship Game under coach Dennis Green. After being dispatched 41-0 by the New York Giants in the NFC Championship, the team suffered the loss of offensive lineman Korey Stringer, who died of heatstroke during training camp.

The season itself was a disappointment. The Vikings finished with a 5-11 record and did not win a single road game. Green was fired before the 2001 season finale at Baltimore and, with both starting quarterback Daunte Culpepper and backup Todd Bouman injured, Spergon Wynn made a third straight start for the Vikings.

In that game, which the Vikings lost by a 19-3 final score, Wynn completed 13 of 29 passes for just 86 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions thrown. Wynn was also sacked five times in the loss.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

THE 'JOSH FREEMAN' GAME

Fast forward to 2013. The Vikings are 1-4 and have been limping through the season due to poor play and injuries from starting quarterback Christian Ponder and Matt Cassel.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released quarterback Josh Freeman on October 5th of 2013 and he was quickly scooped up by the Vikings on October 8th. Just 13 days later, he was pressed into starting a Monday Night Football game in New York against the Giants.

How did it go? Not great. Freeman was inexplicably asked to throw 53 passes in the Vikings' 23-7 loss, completing 20 of them for 190 yards and one interception.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

WHY WOULD YOU EVEN PONDER PASSING? THIS ISN'T DETROIT!

Christian Ponder is a popular comparison for McCarthy, as they were both drafted around the same spot in the first round and have faced similar struggles out of the gate.

Ponder had a few great games to go with a few memorable stinkers, but it is always easier to remember the clunkers, right?

Interestingly, while Ponder's quarterback rating of 35.5 in his 2012 game against the Cardinals is -barely- higher than McCarthy's 34.2 outing against the Packers on Sunday, he did lead his team to a win. That, despite completing just eight passes for 58 yards with two interceptions. Adrian Peterson's 153 rushing yards certainly helped Ponder's cause.

Just two weeks later against a formidable Seattle defense in a hostile environment, Ponder completed just 11 of 22 passes for 63 yards and an interception in the Vikings' 30-20 loss.