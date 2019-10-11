Warriors Wallop Wolves In Preseason Game Thursday

The Golden State Warriors topped the Timberwolves 143-123 Thursday night at the brand-new Chase Center in San Francisco. The Wolves are now 0-2 on the preseason.

Rookie guard Jarrett Culver led Minnesota with 17 points on 6/18 shooting, while Jeff Teague and Andrew Wiggins each scored 13 points for the Wolves in the loss. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 41 points.

The Wolves will host Maccabi Haifa Sunday night at Target Center. The regular season opener is set for October 23rd in Brooklyn.