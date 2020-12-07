Voice Of The Huskies Jim Erickson [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State play by play broadcaster Jim Erickson joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to talk hockey Monday afternoon. "Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.

Erickson discusses calling the games from a remote location, how the Huskies have looked so far during their 3-0 start, which other teams look good to this point and more.

The Huskies will play against Western Michigan on Wednesday afternoon. The game can be heard on The River 96.7 FM, with pregame coverage starting at 3:05.