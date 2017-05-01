The Vikings selected 11 players in the NFL draft over the weekend including 9 players Saturday. General Manager Rick Spielman pulled off 7 trades including trading up in the 2nd and 3rd rounds and back in the 4th and 5th rounds.

The players selected Saturday include defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson from Iowa and linebacker Ben Gedeon from Michigan in the 4th round, receiver Rodney Adams from South Florida and guard Danny Isodora from Miami in the 5th round, tight end Bucky Hodges from Virginia Tech in the 6th round and receiver Stacy Coley from Miami, defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo from Northwestern, linebacker Elijah Lee from Kansas State, and cornerback Jack Tocho from N.C. State in the 7th round.

The Vikings also signed the following undrafted free agents; Tashawn Bower , DE/OLB, Louisiana State, Dylan Bradley , DE, Southern Mississippi, Aviante Collins , OL, Texas Christian, Derrick Griffin, WR, Texas Southern (Tryout), Caleb Kidder, DE, Montana, Wes Lunt , QB, Illinois, Jack Nelson, QB, Winona State (Tryout), Terrell Newby , RB, Nebraska, Josiah Price , TE, Michigan State, Horace Richardson , CB, Southern Methodist, Richie Sampson, S, Coastal Carolina, R.J. Shelton , WR, Michigan State, Austin Tennessee, DB, Stevenson, Eric Wilson , LB, Cincinnati, and Drew Wolitarsky, WR, Minnesota (Tryout).